American Indian College Fund Receives $5.315 Million to Support Indigenous Early Childhood Education from Bezos Family Foundation

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
The American Indian College Fund announced on Wednesday it has received a $5.3 million grant from the Bezos Family Foundation. According to a press release the grant will support the College Fund’s Indigenous Early Childhood Education program at tribal colleges and universities over the next four years.
The grant will support faculty development, family engagement, and develop a community of practice at 10 tribal colleges.
Want more Native News? Get the free daily newsletter today.
By educating students, training faculty, creating early childhood education programs at tribal colleges and universities, and involving parents and community in the education of young people, the College Fund hopes to grow the number of Native children and families it reaches, new early childhood curriculum created, and train even more early childhood educators.
“The College Fund is pleased that our relationship with the Bezos Family Foundation blossomed into this investment in our children and their families. As Indigenous people, we have traditional knowledge about how to raise and teach children that helps us to be better citizens of our Tribal Nations and of American society,” Cheryl Crazy Bull, president and CEO of the American Indian College Fund said in a statement.
“The Bezos Family Foundation is proud to support American Indian College Fund’s work to expand access to high-quality, culturally-grounded early childhood preparation pathways within tribal colleges and universities,” said Mike Bezos, Vice-President and co-Founder of the Bezos Family Foundation. “We know from the science that positive interactions between young children and the adults in their lives is a powerful way to support healthy development, and we are confident that American Indian College Fund’s work will help support the preparation of Indigenous educators and strengthen Native communities.”
The College Fund will be working with Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs) this fall to award funding for the first year in the four-year program. The College Fund will build upon its early childhood education program success, which has reached more than 5,000 children, 3,900 families, and 2,700 teachers at TCUs across Indian Country. In addition, the College Fund has committed to raise an additional six million dollars to offer the programming to 25 other TCUs.
Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News.
We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.