American Indian College Fund Publishes Free Career Planning Guide
Published January 29, 2020
Culturally Relevant Career Advice for Native Americans
DENVER — The American Indian College Fund has published a new Career Pathways guidebook to help Native students plan for and accomplish their career goals in college and beyond.
The American Indian College Fund recognizes Native American college students many times face unique needs and challenges in while attending a higher education institution and embarking upon a career. The Career Pathways guidebook was created to provide tailored resources and advice to meet the unique needs of Indigenous students. The guide is filled with culturally relevant career preparation resources, including the advice of Native professionals and teachers shared from their own valuable experience.
Tom Brooks (Mohawk), vice president of external Affairs at AT&T and a member of the College Fund’s board of trustees, introduces the publication with his own inspirational journey through education, career possibilities, and the fulfillment of his current path.
The Career Pathways guidebook includes articles on identifying career goals, finding internships, applying to graduate school, studying for a skilled trade certification, interviewing skills, the advantages of joining a professional association, planning a career in Indian Country, and more.
All articles are written with insight into Native culture, such as incorporating Indigenous style into professional wardrobes and finding careers that reflect Native graduates’ cultural, tribal, and personal values.
To download a free copy, visit the Career Pathways page on the AICF website.
Funding for the Career Pathways guidebook was provided by AT&T Foundation.