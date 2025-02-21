Zuni Youth Enrichment Project Brings Generations Together with New Programs

Details By Zuni Youth Enrichment Project February 21, 2025

ZUNI, NM — Intergenerational connection and knowledge sharing are deeply rooted in Zuni culture. Understanding that these things also are essential to the healthy development of Zuni youth, the Zuni Youth Enrichment Project is constantly searching for new ways to engage families, bring generations together and provide learning and fun in equal measure.

This winter, ZYEP started offering free monthly pop-up events specifically designed to engage families. On Jan. 30, it partnered with Explora to offer an exciting evening of hands-on activities for all ages, and on Feb. 26, it will offer the intergenerational “Family Fun Night: Paint & Learn” at the Zuni Senior Center.

“Our program manager, Tara Wolfe, has been the driving force behind these events,” said Tahlia Natachu-Eriacho, ZYEP’s executive director. “We couldn’t do this without her vision and dedication, and we’re also profoundly grateful to the partners who are helping to make this possible.”

Explora is an innovative experiential learning center based in the heart of Old Town Albuquerque. It offers more than 250 interactive exhibits and activities in science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM), and in recent years, its team has expanded its mission.

“They’ve been trying to serve communities throughout the state, especially underserved and marginalized communities,” Natachu-Eriacho explained. “We’ve been talking with them for the last few years, and with grant support, they have provided funding to ZYEP that allows us to collaborate on programs here in Zuni.”

To date, Explora has contributed to ZYEP’s Summer Camp, “Rooted in Healthy Traditions” in-school curriculum and after-school program, and ongoing Food Sovereignty initiatives. It also has provided honorariums for presenters.

“It’s incredible that they give us funding to do all this, plus they travel to us, bringing everything they need,” Natachu-Eriacho said.

Seeking to do even more good work together, Explora and ZYEP put together the January pop-up event, which ran from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Twin Buttes Cyber Academy’s gymnasium. More than 50 people of all ages attended, enjoying nine different activities and engaging with two Explora facilitators as well as Program Manager Tara Wolfe, Physical Activity Leader Tyler Sice and Food Sovereignty Specialist Zach James from ZYEP.

“They provided guidance, but it was not overly structured, which made it a real exploration,” Natachu-Eriacho said. “A lot of kids did not want to leave!”

Now, ZYEP staff members are looking forward to the pop-up “Family Fun Night: Paint & Learn” at the Zuni Senior Center on Feb. 26. The senior center will provide transportation for the elders, bringing them to the senior center for the 5:30 p.m. event and taking them home at 7 p.m., while ZYEP will work with Zuni Middle School to identify youth who would most benefit from this special activity.

ZYEP is holding special capacity for the senior center participants and ZMS students, but staff advise that limited spots are available for members of the general community.

“With this event, we’re acknowledging how important intergenerational relationships are — and also how challenging they can be,” said Wolfe, who is organizing the event with ZYEP Art Leader Liam Simplicio. “In our community, grandparents often are raising grandchildren, and we want to help our elders understand what our kids are going through.

“We want to provide a positive way to help bridge the gap,” she continued. “Our programming typically involves what we call stealth wellness. This is one of our first attempts at openly engaging in prevention work, and we are grateful to the Zuni Senior Center and our presenters for supporting us.”

For the event, Acting Chief of Police DeVan Lalio of the Zuni Police Department has invited Sgt. Mario Laweka, Ofc. Joshua Panteah, Cadet Channon Johnson and Cadet Adonica Chopito to provide valuable education around the issue of vaping and will have visual aids on hand so the community can see what vaping devices look like. Dr. Camilo Acuña, psychiatrist with the Shumak’olo:wa Health Center, will be available to provide support if needed.

In addition to her role with the youth project, Wolfe is a certified health education specialist who recognizes the need for educational programs like this. She said she welcomes the opportunity to provide this type of prevention support.

“We want to let our young people and our elders know that everyone is here as a resource,” Wolfe said. “We also want to emphasize that it is not taboo to provide this education to our elders while also showing our kids that they do not need to resort to this risky behavior.”

The event will incorporate plenty of painting time and a variety of healthy snacks.