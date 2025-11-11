WWII Monument Honors First Americans Who Helped Liberate Italy

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media November 11, 2025

In September 1943, a major Allied offensive launched on the southwest Italian coast off the Tyrrhenian Sea proved successful in securing a beachhead despite fierce German resistance. It was the first step in liberating the country.

Eighty-two years later, the Chickasaw Nation has financed construction of a commemorative monument in honor of the 50 First American tribes who served in the 45th Infantry Division that took part in the invasion.

Their landing site was in Salerno, Italy. The monument site is approximately 25 miles south in Paestum, Italy, a major ancient Greek city.

A “Freedom for Italy” bulletin describes the monument, saying, “(It) is a 10-foot-tall obelisk marked with a Thunderbird, symbol of the 45th Division, (with) a memorial message and a map of other locations to be included in the new Thunderbird Trail which will trace the division’s journey through Italy, France, and Germany. The monument is in a park alongside monuments to other units that landed in Paestum south of Salerno in September 1943.”

Oklahoma State University professor Dr. David D’Andrea serves as the Thunderbird Trail’s historical adviser.

“We’re building a pathway to record where the 45th passed, from Sicily to mainland Italy, southern France and all the way to Germany,” D’Andrea was quoted as saying.

Maj. Gen. Brad Bowlin, commander of the 36th Infantry Division based in Austin, Texas, which also participated in the September 1943 landing, sent his regards in a message.

“Today, we honor not only the bravery of the 36th Infantry Division, but also the resilience and spirit of the Italian people,” Bowlin said.

“It is my solemn duty to carry forward the memory of those who came before us. We are humbled to walk in their footsteps, to remember their sacrifice and to strengthen the bond of friendship that began here in Paestum,” Bowlin said.

The Freedom for Italy release says the American troops in the 36th Division were the first to land on the mainland of Italy during the Second World War and “the division was to play a prominent role in the Italian campaign.”

The 36th Division was transferred out of Italy to join the Allied invasion of southern France in August 1944.

The 45th Division subsequently fought at Anzio, Italy, and was also transferred for the invasion of southern France. It eventually participated in the liberation of Dachau concentration camp and later occupied Munich, Germany.

