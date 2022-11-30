WATCH: The White House Tribal Nations Summit 

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
WASHINGTON — The White House Tribal Nations Summit brings together tribal nation leaders and federal governement officials, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (Pueblo Laguna) in a two-day nation-to-nation summit.
Tune in to both days of the Summit using the links below.
Wednesday, November 30th: https://www.youtube.com/
Thursday, December 1st: https://www.youtube.com/
White House Tribal Nations Summit Agenda
November 30th, 2022 – December 1st, 2022
Department of the Interior
The following is the agenda that was provided by the U.S. Department of the Interior. (It does not reflect the times President Biden or Vice President Harris will address tribal leaders:)
DAY ONE
Wednesday, November 30th, 2022
8:40 AM
Posting of Colors
Opening Prayer
Opening Remarks: Secretary Deb Haaland, Department of the Interior
Armchair Conversation with Tribal Leaders: Education and Native Languages
- Secretary Miguel Cardona, Department of Education
- Secretary Deb Haaland, Department of the Interior
- Moderator: Deputy Solicitor Ann Marie Bledsoe Downes, Department of the Interior
Tribal Leader Fireside Chat: Mental Health
- Surgeon General Vivek Murthy
Armchair Conversation with Tribal Leaders: Access to Capital & Economic Development
- Administrator Isabel Guzman, Small Business Administration
- Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo, Department of Treasury
- Moderator: Treasurer Lynn Malerba, Department of Treasury
12:00 Noon
Lunch
1:10 PM
Armchair Conversation with Tribal Leaders: Tribal Homeland Initiatives
- Secretary Deb Haaland, Department of the Interior
- Secretary Tom Vilsack, Department of Agriculture
- Administrator Michael Regan, Environmental Protection Agency Moderator: Senior Advisor to the President Julie Chávez Rodriguez, White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs
Armchair Conversation with Tribal Leaders: Climate and Clean Energy
- Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Department of Transportation
- National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi, White House Climate Policy Office
- Director Brian Deese, White House National Economic Council
- Moderator: Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland, Department of the Interior
Video Remarks from the International Space Station: NASA Astronaut Nicole Mann
3:30 PM
White House Council on Native American Affairs Engagement Session
5:50 PM
Closing Remarks
DAY TWO
Thursday, December 1st, 2022
9:00 AM
Opening Prayer
Armchair Conversation with Tribal Leaders: Investing in Indian Country
- White House American Rescue Plan Coordinator Gene Sperling - White House Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Coordinator Mitch Landrieu
- White House Inflation Reduction Act Coordinator John Podesta - Moderator: Ambassador Susan Rice, Domestic Policy Advisor
Remarks: Director Shalanda Young, White House Office of Management and Budget
Tribal Leader Fireside Chat: Health Equity
- Secretary Xavier Becerra, Department of Health and Human Services
- Indian Health Service Director Roselyn Tso, Department of Health and Human Services
Remarks: Attorney General Merrick Garland, Department of Justice
Armchair Conversation with Tribal Leaders: Public Safety and Justice
- Secretary Deb Haaland, Department of the Interior
Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Department of Homeland Security
- Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, Department of Justice - Moderator: Solicitor Bob Anderson, Department of the Interior
12:00 Noon
Lunch
1:10 PM
Tribal Leader Fireside Chat: Veterans
- Secretary Denis McDonough, Department of Veterans Affairs
Video Remarks: Secretary Gina Raimondo, Department of Commerce
Tribal Leader Fireside Chat: Indigenous Knowledge
- Chair Brenda Mallory, White House Council on Environmental Quality
- Director Arati Prabhakar, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy
2:30 PM
White House Council on Native American Engagement Sessions
5:00 PM Closing Remarks
