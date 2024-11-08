Watch Native News Online's Election Recap

Details By Native News Online Staff November 08, 2024

Join the Native News Online political editorial team as it hosts the “Native News Online’s Election Recap” on Friday, November 8th at 2 pm - EST. The stream will rebroadcast on Sunday, November 10th at 12 noon - EST.

Providing analysis will be Native News Online’s political editorial team: Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation), Neely Bardwell (Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians), and MarlonWhiteEagle (Ho-Chunk Nation), and Shaun Griswold (Laguna, Jemez, and Zuni Pueblo). All have been on the campaign trail this year. The editorial team will provide an overview of what they saw and heard this year.

The Native News Online editorial team will be joined by Aaron Payment (Sault Ste. Marie Tribe), Holly Macarro (Red Lake Nation, and Myron Lizer (Navajo Nation). The three have been heavily involved in energizing the Native vote for several years. Their insight will provide information about how the Native vote turned out during the election.

Native News Online's comprehensive 2924 election coverage was made possible by funding from the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI), the MacArthur Foundation and Four Directions - Native Vote.

Join this important stream on Facebook or Youtube.

