Currents

Washington Has a New Team Name for 2020

Details By Levi Rickert July 23, 2020

WASHINGTON — The Washington NFL franchise will be known as the Washington Football Team in 2020.

The club announced Thursday that the name is temporary and will serve as a placeholder for this season until a new one can be chosen. Part of the team’s official statement regarding the announcement said:

On July 3rd we announced a thorough review of the team's name in light of events in the country and feedback from our community. As the process has continued internally, we want to keep our players, alumni, fans, community and sponsors apprised of key developments.

For updated brand clarity and consistency purposes, we will call ourselves the "Washington Football Team" pending adoption of our new name. The [former name] name and logo will officially be retired by the start of the 2020 season. We encourage fans, media and all other parties to use "Washington Football Team" immediately.

In addition, we are rolling out an aesthetic that reflects the direction of the franchise as we progress toward a new name and design scheme.

The decision to use "Washington Football Team" for this season allows the franchise the ability to undertake an in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan, community, and sponsor input. To date, we have been pleased to see so many people putting forward their vision of what the new name and design should be on their social media channels and we look forward to including their feedback as this process progresses.

About The Author Author: Levi Rickert Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online. He can be reached at [email protected]