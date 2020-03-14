Voluntary Short-Term Closure of Gun Lake Casino Due to Coronavirus Threat
Published March 14, 2020
From Press Release
WAYLAND, Mich. — While there has been no reported cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) at Gun Lake Casino, in the best interest of the Gun Lake Casino community, and in support of Michigan Governor Whitmer’s recent directive, a voluntary short-term closure will take place.
In effort to protect the health and safety of all Gun Lake Casino guests and team members, the short-term closure will begin on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 3:00 a.m. and extend through Monday, March 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. All casino events, including promotions are canceled during this period.
“Protecting the health and safety of our guests and team members is of utmost importance and our main priority. While there is no requirement to close, we believe in doing our part to prevent of the spread of the Coronavirus,” said Sal Semola, president and chief operating officer for Gun Lake Casino.
Gun Lake Casino proudly stands by its high standards in maintaining a safe and clean environment for the community. In addition to the proactive changes implemented earlier this month, an extensive and rigorous deep clean of the entire facility is scheduled during the short-term closure. All public and administrative areas will be thoroughly cleansed and disinfected using advanced hospital grade solutions.
During this temporary two-week closure, all Gun Lake Casino team members will be fully compensated, on a paid on-leave status.
Gun Lake Casino will continue to monitor this situation closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Michigan Department for Health and Human Services (MDHHS).
All updates regarding Gun Lake Casino’s schedule to reopen will be posted on the Gun Lake Casino Website at: www.gunlakecasino.com.