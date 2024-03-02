USA Today Named Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flannagan to Women of the Year List

Minnestoa Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan (White Earth Ojibwe) has been named one of USA TODAY’s Women of the Year. She is among other women named by the publcation of women who have made a significant impact in their communities and across the country.

Flanagan is serving her second term as the second in command of the executive branch in Minnesota. She is the highest elected Native American woman in the United States. In December, Flanagan was the chair of the Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association, making history as the first Native American woman to lead a national political party committee.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

In an article announcing one of this year's Women of the Year, USA TODAY's writes: