Umatilla Indian Reservation Under a State of Emergency due to Flooding
State of Emergency
Published February 8, 2020
UMATILLA INDIAN RESERVATION, Ore. – A State of Emergency has been declared for the Umatilla Indian Reservation near Mission, Oregon due to flooding along the Umatilla River.
Several roads in the area were covered with water and impassable. Helicopters were brought in and assisted with the evacuation of tribal citizens from the Nixyaawwii Governance Center on Friday evening, according to the Confederated Umatilla Journal.
As of 6 p.m. Friday, Confederated Umatilla Journal reported there were no injuries or fatalities on the Reservation and the tribes had appropriated $100,000 for those impacted by the flooding to get room rentals, food, equipment and more.
According to a press release issued by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, located in Pendleton, Oregon, residents should avoid being in the flood waters.
The Tribe provided an overview of the flood impact:
Affected Umatilla Reservation residents who reside along the Umatilla River or its tributaries in need of emergency assistance due to flooding should call Umatilla Tribal Dispatch at 541-278-0550.
Road Closures:
Bingham Road has multiple areas of high water and landslides. It is recommended to avoid Bingham Road until the water levels recede.
Upper Cayuse Road is closed to all non-emergency personnel.
Thornhollow Bridge is compromised and impassable.
Travelers are advised to avoid South Highway 331 if possible.
Evacuations:
Umatilla Reservation residents currently residing along the Umatilla River or its tributaries.
Shelter:
The Cmuytpáma Warming Station will receive evacuees for urgent shelter needs.
The Designated Coordination Center is the Mission Gym: 73282 July Grounds Lane, Pendleton Oregon 97801
The waters were expected to recede sometime on Saturday.