NCAI Condemns Ann Coulter’s “We Didn’t Kill Enough Indians” Violent and Shameful Hate Speech Targeting Tribal Nations

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff July 08, 2025

The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) strongly condemns the hateful and genocidal statement made by Ann Coulter on July 6, 2025, in a post on the social media platform X, where she declared: “We didn’t kill enough Indians.” There is no place in society for this direct incitement of hatred and violence toward American Indian and Alaska Native people.

“These words are not provocative social commentary; they are a violent attack on Native people and Tribal Nations. Celebrating genocide against Tribal Nations crosses every moral line,” said NCAI President Mark Macarro. “Careless comments like this glorify the darkest chapters of U.S. history and actively endanger Native peoples' lives today. We will not sit silently at attempts to normalize this abhorrent behavior. We demand an immediate retraction and public apology — and we expect leaders of every political persuasion to denounce this abomination without equivocation.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“Free speech does not confer a license to advocate for or justify mass murder — past or present,” added NCAI Executive Director Larry Wright, Jr. “When a public figure with more than two million followers romanticizes extermination, it fuels harassment, hate crimes, and political violence. Silence from elected officials and media outlets will only normalize this genocidal history. We call on them to speak up now.”

The NCAI urges X to take immediate action by enforcing its policies against hate speech and removing this user from the platform. Doing so would send a clear message: violent, dehumanizing rhetoric has no place in public discourse.

Rather than amplify harmful and divisive views, we must uplift the powerful, nation-building contributions that Tribal Nations have made—and continue to make—to the United States.

The NCAI encourages all Americans to deepen their understanding of the vital role that Native peoples and Tribal Nations play in shaping this country’s past, present, and future.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher