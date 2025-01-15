Two Charged with $4.7M Fraud Against Oglala Sioux Tribe

Details By Tribal Business News Staff January 15, 2025

A federal grand jury has indicted two people on charges of defrauding the Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota of $4.7 million.

Patrick Ross, 55, (Oglala Sioux) of Porcupine, S.D., and Buffy Redfish, 56, (Gila Tribe) of Rushville, Neb., have been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 22 counts of wire fraud, and seven counts of money laundering, according to a release from the United States Attorney's Office, District of South Dakota.

Between May 2017 and May 2024, prosecutors allege Redfish, while working for the Oglala Sioux's Tribal Employment Rights Office (TERO), and Ross diverted TERO fee checks from the tribe into Ross' bank account. The pair allegedly split the money between themselves for personal expenses, including homes and vehicles.

If convicted, Ross and Redfish could face up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine, plus potential restitution payments. Each count also carries a $100 fee to the Federal Crime Victims Fund and three years of supervised release.

The defendants appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollman on Jan. 8 and Jan. 13, respectively, where both pleaded not guilty and were released on bond. U.S. Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell's office announced the indictment in December 2024. Their trial is set for March 25, 2025.

The Health and Human Services-Office of Inspector General is conducting the investigation. Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Patterson is prosecuting the case.