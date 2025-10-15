Tunica-Biloxi Tribe Acquires GovStrive, Expanding Presence in Federal Workforce Solutions

Details By Native News Online Staff October 15, 2025

The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana has completed the acquisition of GovStrive, a prominent federal human resources consulting firm, marking a major advancement in the Tribe’s broader strategy to grow its economic development initiatives and generate meaningful opportunities for Tribal citizens and neighboring communities.

"This is not just about the signing of an agreement, but about a shared vision for the future," said Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Marshall Pierite. "By welcoming GovStrive into our family of enterprises, we will expand our presence in the federal marketplace, create jobs for our people, strengthen the long-term stability of our Tribe, and create opportunities in the communities we serve.”

GovStrive, headquartered in Dublin, Georgia, with additional offices in Atlanta and Arlington, Virginia, will enhance the Tribe’s federal contracting capabilities and expand its reach in workforce and HR solutions. The firm is nationally recognized for delivering comprehensive HR services tailored to federal agencies—including organizational transformation, compliance support, workforce analytics, and technology-driven solutions. Its strengths align with the Tribe’s commitment to building enterprises that promote innovation, self-sufficiency, and sustainable growth.

GovStrive CEO James Sasser reflected on the partnership’s significance, stating, “Joining the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe will be a milestone for GovStrive. This partnership will amplify our capacity to serve federal agencies with high-impact solutions, while aligning with the Tribe’s broader mission of economic empowerment and self-determination.”

A formal signing ceremony will be held at GovStrive’s headquarters in Dublin, Georgia, on October 22, 2025, to celebrate the acquisition. The event will feature Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Marshall Pierite, GovStrive CEO James Sasser, Tribal leaders, and key partners from the federal contracting space.

The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe currently operates a diverse range of business ventures, including Paragon Casino Resort and Mobiloans, which contribute to sustainable revenue and employment for Tribal members and the region. With the addition of GovStrive, the Tribe continues to diversify its economic portfolio and reinforce its leadership in Indian Country economic development—demonstrating the powerful role strategic business investments play in advancing Tribal sovereignty and long-term economic resilience.

