Tuesday Navajo Nation Covid-19 Update: 193 New Cases and 3 Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff January 12, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 193 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and three more deaths.

The total number of deaths is now 874 as of Tuesday. Reports indicate that 13,065 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 217,487 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 25,576.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 4,723

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,591

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,653

Gallup Service Unit: 4,085

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,394

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,481

Tuba City Service Unit: 2,963

Winslow Service Unit: 1,634

* 52 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Tuesday, the state of Arizona reported 8,559 new cases, Utah reported 2,146, and New Mexico reported 893 new cases. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez visited Thoreau Chapter on Tuesday, as health care workers conducted drive-thru Covid-19 vaccinations for individuals 65 years and older. Similar drive-thru vaccinations are scheduled this week. Individuals who are 65 years and older who would like to receive the vaccine are encouraged to contact their health care provider to ask when vaccines will be available in your area, or to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine. Community Health Representatives are also visiting the homes of elders to administer the vaccines while taking proper precautions.

“I am very grateful to all of our health care workers working together to coordinate the drive-thru vaccination events in many communities on the Navajo Nation. We are seeing that the majority of our people, including elders, are receptive to receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. I am confident in the vaccines. I encourage all of our people to learn about the vaccines and I am hopeful that more of our people choose to receive it. We did our best to create a platform through radio, social media, and local newspapers for our health care experts and the Pfizer CEO to provide information about the vaccines prior to their distribution. The process of obtaining and administering the vaccines to the general public will be a lengthy process, so it’s important that everyone continue to take precautions such as staying home, wearing masks, practicing social distancing, avoiding crowds and gatherings, and washing your hands often,” said President Nez.

On Thursday, Jan. 14 at 10:00 a.m. (MST) the Nez-Lizer Administration is scheduled to host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel to provide more information and updates related to Covid-19. The online town hall will be recorded and aired later on local radio stations.

Covid-19 testing schedules are available online at the Navajo Health Command Operations Center website: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19/COVID-19-Testing. For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

