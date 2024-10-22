Trump Edges Harris in Native News Online Poll

Details By Marlon WhiteEagle and Neely Bardwell October 22, 2024

Native Vote 2024. An extensive national survey of 860 American Indians, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians to garner their attitudes about the 2024 presidential election shows that former President Donald Trump edges Vice President Kamala Harris in Native News Online poll conducted in September 2024 of likely voters. The survey was conducted prior to the presidential debate held on September 23, 2024. The results were 44.88% for Trump with 37.44% for Harris.

Similar to polls conducted nationwide among the general population, the Native News Online survey shows that Native voters are concerned about the high prices of everyday goods. Inflation was the top issue, followed by jobs and the overall economy. The third top issue was Native American issues.

The Native News Online poll, with collaboration with the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, was conducted by a third-party source, Qualtrics, in order to reduce bias in the data.

“Four years ago, Native News Online teamed with Medill School of Journalism to conduct an internal poll of its readers during the presidential election. Professor Stephen Hersh from Medill convinced us that in order to get a more accurate poll of Indian Country, we need to go to a third-party source,” Levi Rickert, publisher and editor of Native News Online said. “So we decided to engage with Qualtrics to conduct the survey instrument.

While it is difficult to survey Indian Country, over 230 tribes and 47 states were represented in the poll. The poll received no responses from Arkansas, Delaware, New Hampshire. There are no federally recognized tribes in those states.

The survey results released today is the second poll conducted during this election cycle. The results of the first poll were to be released the week that President Joe Biden withdrew from the race during the third weekend of July.

The polls asked four main questions related to the upcoming 2024 presidential election and eight additional questions related to respondent demographic information.

Choices for President

The poll asked 860 Native voters: who is your choice for President?; what issues are most important to you?; what Native issues are most important to you?; and which candidate will best take care of Indian Country issues?

In the Choice for President question, Trump led by receiving 44.88 percent of the total vote. Harris received 37.44 percent. The undecided received 8.60 percent. None of the above received 6.16 percent. Jill Stein and Cornel West were tied with 1.28 percent. and Marianne Williamson received .35 percent.

Top Issues

Consistent with the general population, high prices/inflation ranked highest as the number one issue of Native Americans in this election with 16.20 percent. Jobs/economy came in second with 10.18 percent.

Native American issues came in third with 9.50 percent (see breakdown below).

Here is the breakdown of other important issues for Native Americans:

Immigration received 7.55 percent. Healthcare received 7.25 percent. Pro choice received 7.00 percent. Social Security received 6.36 percent. Safety/law and order received 5.37 percent. Economic Inequality received 4.79 percent. The environment received 4.71 percent. War/foreign conflicts received 4.58 percent. Tax cuts received 3.82 percent. Education received 3.39 percent. Civil rights received 3.05 percent. Pro life received 2.67 percent. Other received .81 percent.

Top Native Issues

In the Native Issues question, a deep dive into specific Native issues were explored. The top issues were Protect Sacred Sites which received 17.18 percent. Tribal Sovereignty received 15.14 percent. Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives received 14.38 percent. Health Equity received 12.51 percent. Tribal Water Settlements Rights received 11.28 percent. Language Preservation received 8.40 percent. Repatriation of Our Ancestors received 7.85 percent. Leonard Peltier received 2.76 percent. The Other received 1.0 percent.

In the Candidate Who Will Best Take Care of Indian Country Issues question, Trump received 40.97 percent. Harris received 39.21 percent. Neither/Not Sure received 19.72 percent.

Respondent Background question showed American Indian were 89.95 percent of those polled. Native Hawaiian were 6.49 percent of those polled, followed by Alaska Native with 3.56 percent.

Demographics of Respondents

The poll also asked respondents questions related to their demographic information regarding their Background, Age Group, Gender, Political Affiliation, Residency, Highest Level of Education, Household Income Range, and Current Employment Status.

Age (Ranked by Respondent Percent

35 to 44 years old 22.95%

25 to 34 years old 22.58%

55 to 64 years old 18.10%

45 to 54 years old 15.30%

65 & up years old 11.89%

18 to 24 years old 9.03%

Prefer Not to Answer .09%

Gender

Female 49.68%

Male 46.36%

Other 3.96%

Political Affiliation

Democrats 30.79%

Republicans 30.53%

Independents 25.19%

None of the Above 7.00%

Prefer Not to Answer 4.33%

Other Parties 1.25%

Residency

Off-Reservation Suburban 36.22%

Off-Reservation Urban 27.65%

Off-Reservation Rural 22.95%

Live on Reservation 8.94%

Live on College Campus 1.11%

Prefer Not to Answer 3.13%

Highest Level of Education

Some College 26.63%

High School or GED 22.91%

Bachelor’s Degree 19.30%

Associate’s Degree 17.44%

Master’s Degree 6.86%

Less than High School 3.37%

Doctoral Degree 3.02%

Prefer Not to Answer .47%

Household Income Range

$20,000 or less 24.47%

$40,000 to 59,999 14.96%

$20,000 to 29,999 14.31%

$30,000 to 39,999 13.48%

$75,000 to 99,999 10.97%

$60,000 to 74,999 9.14%

$100,000 to 174,999 7.94%

$175,000 or higher 2.59%

Prefer Not to Answer 2.22%

Current Employment Status

Employed Full Time 42.80%

Part-Time 12.92%

Retired 12.73%

Disabled 11.90%

Not Employed, But Looking 10.06%

Not Employed, Not Looking 4.52%

Students 3.41%

Prefer Not to Answer 1.68%

Survey Methodology

Native News Online, in collaboration with the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, engaged with Qualtrics to conduct the survey.

During the 2024 election cycle, there will be four surveys conducted. The first survey became obsolete once President Biden pulled out of the presidential race.

The second survey results are published here. The third survey is being completed this week and the results will be published next week.

The final survey will be conducted post-election.

Funding for Native News Online’s election coverage, including our surveys, were made possible with funding from the MacArthur Foundation, National Congress of American Indians, and Four Directions - Native Vote.