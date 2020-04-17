 Home / Currents / Tribes sue Trump Administration to stop CARES Act funding to Alaska Native Corporations

by Native News Online Staff / Currents / 17 Apr 2020

April 17, 2020

WASHINGTON — Six federally recognized tribes, including three from Alaska, filed a federal lawsuit against Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin today, asking that the court stop him from distributing any of $8 billion in tribally designated relief funds to 230 for-profit corporations incorporated in Alaska.  

The lawsuit, filed this morning in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, seeks preliminary and permanent injunctions that would prohibit Mnuchin from designating for-profit Alaska Native Corporations as Tribal governments for the purpose of allocating and distributing Coronavirus Relief Funds earmarked for Indian Country in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.    

The tribes that filed the lawsuits are the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation and Tulalip Tribes from the state of Washington, the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians from Maine and three tribes from Alaska:  the Akiak Native Community, the Asa’carsarmiut Tribe, and the Aleut Community of St. Paul Island

This is a developing story and will be updated.

