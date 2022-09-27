Tribal Business News Round Up: Sept. 26

Details By Native News Online Staff September 27, 2022

This week in Tribal Business News, Navy veteran and Indigenous entrepreneur Elizabeth Perez discusses tribal energy investments.

Additionally, tribes across the country improve food security on their reservations through a $400 million program, and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma doubles the size of one of its busiest health clinics.

Myriad opportunities offer tribes solutions for energy resilience

Elizabeth Perez, a member of the North Fork Rancheria Mono Indians and founder of San Diego-based GC Green Inc., discusses the opportunity for tribes to leverage energy investments for economic growth and why they need to get in front of the issue of climate change.

Tribes bolster sovereignty, food security through expanded local purchasing programs

Tribes across the country are taking advantage of the USDA’s Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program to improve food security on their reservations, most often for tribal elders and needy families.

​​Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma to double size of McAlester health clinic with $70M renovation

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma plans to break ground this fall on a $70 million expansion that will add 51,000 square feet and more than double the size of the tribe’s health clinic in McAlester, Okla., increasing capacity for patient volume by 65 percent.

Tribal Business News Briefs

Lastly, Native American CDFI leader Chrystel Cornelius received the prestigious Heinz Award; a Michigan tribe gets $25 million for broadband infrastructure; and MIT Solve revealed the 2022 Indigenous Community Fellowship cohort.

