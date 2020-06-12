Thursday Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: 103 New Cases, and Six More Deaths
Published June 11, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and six more deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 298 as of Thursday. Reports from 11 health care facilities indicate that approximately 3,063 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with one health care facility report still pending.
42,341 people have been tested for COVID-19, which represents 20.6-percent of the Navajo Nation’s population. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 6,378.
Navajo Nation cases by Service Unit:
- Chinle Service Unit: 1,652
- Crownpoint Service Unit: 597
- Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 375
- Gallup Service Unit: 1,075
- Kayenta Service Unit: 944
- Shiprock Service Unit: 1,072
- Tuba City Service Unit: 515
- Winslow Service Unit: 140
* Eight residences are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer continue to urge Navajo citizens to remain home as much as possible to avoid another spike in new cases, especially as other areas in the state of Arizona continue to see daily increases in new cases.
“Today, the Governor of Arizona assured our state’s citizens that the health care system is ready and prepared for the surge of new COVID-19 cases. For the Navajo Nation, we do not want to have to implement surge plans because we do not want a second wave of COVID-19. A second wave would devastate the Navajo Nation’s health care system and risk the lives of even more of our elders and high-risk citizens. So, let’s be smart and make good decisions for ourselves and our loved ones,” President Nez said.
President Nez and Vice President Lizer will host another online town hall on Friday at 10:00 a.m. (MDT) to provide more updates on COVID-19 and the 2020 Census Count on the Navajo Nation.
