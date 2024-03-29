In New Jersey, it’s One Wow After Another

Details By Wow, Visit NJ March 29, 2024

New Jersey might be a little state, but there’s a lotta wow to go around. And the Garden State doesn’t want you to miss a thing! From beach wows to top-of-the-mountain wows, casino wows and every wow in between. See what your wow will be in the great little state of New Jersey.

Wows come in waves along 130 miles of famous Jersey Shore from up north in Sandy Hook down to the southern shores of Victorian Cape May. Drift away to action-packed boardwalks. Soar on high-flyin’ rides at seaside amusement piers. Dive into Atlantic City’s dazzling casinos for the ultimate luxe getaway. Play, dine, stay, enjoy non-stop nightlife, or just relax the day away.

Wows also come in ooohs and ahhhhs, especially when it comes to dreamy theme parks. Zoom to American Dream in East Rutherford for a mecca of record-breaking rides. You’ll find Dreamworks Water Park (North America’s largest indoor water park) and Nickelodeon Universe (the largest indoor theme park in the Western Hemisphere) here, as well as year-round indoor skiing, ice skating, dining, shopping and oh so much more.

And join in the excitement at Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari as they celebrate their 50th year. This mega-fun destination has it all – from the thrillin’ like the world’s tallest and North America’s fastest rollercoaster to the chillin’ Hurricane Harbor water park. Plus, the Safari Off Road Adventure with lions, tigers and bears (oh my!) and Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa opening in 2024, where you can glamp and get glam as giraffes roam nearby.

Nature lovers - get ready to be wowed. Being out is always “in” in New Jersey, where you’ll find 58+ state and national parks calling your name. Kayak paddle-perfect waters. Blaze new bike trails. Go fishing and boating. View 20+ waterfalls. Ride horses. Climb 199 steps of the Cape May Lighthouse, hike the Appalachian Trail, or sleep under the stars at 108+ campgrounds and RV parks.

History buffs can go where the wows are too. Known as the Crossroads of the American Revolution, this little state has 463+ historic sites waiting for you. From Washington Crossing State Park to Fort Hancock and the Sandy Hook Lighthouse. Discover even more historic hotspots like the Harriet Tubman Museum, the Battleship New Jersey Museum & Memorial, High Point Monument (the highest elevation in the state) and Liberty State Park.

And did you know? Jersey’s a party all June – and you’re invited! North to Shore is coming back for year number two sure to be as successful as the first. Be wowed by talent, diversity and creativity at this epic statewide arts festival showcasing music, comedy, film and technology. For three consecutive weekends in June, enjoy all the arts. Food. Pop-up gatherings. Rising stars and global headliners in 100+ venues spanning three incredible cities – Asbury Park, Atlantic City and Newark.

It's one wow after another after another in New Jersey. Little State, Lotta Wow. Find your wow at visitnj.org and get your free travel guide.