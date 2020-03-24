There are Now 49 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases on Navajo Nation; 20 Added Today
Breaking News
Published March 24, 2020
UPDATE: This article was updated at 10:50 p.m. – EDT; 8:50 – MDT after receipt of new information from the Navajo Nation.
WINDOW ROCK — The Navajo Dept. of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service on Tuesday reported 10 additional COVID-19 cases on the Navajo Nation.
Updated Information: On Tuesday evening, 10 additional positive COVID-19 tests were reported by the Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area IHS, bringing the overall total to 49 cases for Navajo people. This includes 30 cases in Navajo County, seven in Apache County, six in Coconino County in Arizona, four in McKinley County, and two in San Juan County in New Mexico.
Of the 39 known cases, 25 are in Navajo County in Arizona. This week the Navajo Nation began providing the number of cases by counties. Information released today reported six cases in Apache County, four in Coconino County in Arizona, and four in McKinley County in New Mexico.
The Public Health Emergency “Stay at Home Order” remains in all counties, requiring residents of the Navajo Nation to remain home and isolated and all non-essential businesses to close to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Tribal officials are concerned that not enough people are not adhering to the “Stay at Home Order.”
“Help beat the virus by staying home. To prevent a massive public health crisis, every person must remain home, unless you need food, medicine, or other essential items, but beyond that we shouldn’t have anyone traveling or going out into the public. If you need essential items, send only one person and use every precaution available,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.
On Monday, the Navajo Dept. of Emergency Management, in coordination with the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission Office, successfully issued an Emergency Alert through text message urging all Navajo residents to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.
All residents of the Navajo Nation can register to receive alerts from the Navajo Department of Emergency Management by texting “NavajoNation” to 888777or registering online at www.nnalert.com.
“We need everyone’s cooperation by staying home at the advice of health care experts. We need to contain the virus to avoid widespread issues,” said President Nez.
To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.