The shutdown didn’t stop us’: Ho-Chunk Veterans Day Powwow Moves from Military Base to Tribal Casino

Details By Levi Rickert November 10, 2025

The federal government shutdown closed access to Volk Field Air National Guard Base that left organizers of the Veterans D.O.R.A. Powwow with an unexpected challenge.

Powwow organizer Michael Day said he learned from Volk Field staff that only active military personnel would be allowed on base during the shutdown.

“They called and said, ‘We just can't do it,” Day told Native News Online. “So, we got together and said, ‘Okay, we’ll find another way.”

For nearly five decades, the event has honored Ho-Chunk and Wisconsin veterans, especially the 25 Ho-Chunk men who served in the 32nd “Red Arrow” Division during World War I. This year’s powwow, originally planned to take place at Volk Field, will now take place at the tribe's Ho-Chunk Gaming-Wisconsin Dells, in the Town of Delton.

Day and other organizers reached out to nearby counties and venues for an alternative to Volk Field, coming up empty handed until Ho-Chunk Gaming stepped up.

“Roger Mudd said we could use the casino,” Day said. “He’s a veteran himself, and they even offered to help cook and serve the meal. That kind of generosity reminds us what community really means.”

Although the new venue lacks space for the traditional flag-raising ceremony, organizers plan to lay out the 25 flags of the original Red Arrow veterans at the front of the hall, honoring each one throughout the day.

Day helped restart the powwow after Covid lockdown orders paused the annual event. He said that maneuvering around the issues that the federal government shutdown brought, symbolizes the endurance of Ho-Chunk values.

“When we work together, we can get things done. It may not be exactly how we wanted it to be, but it still happens,” Day said.

The Veterans D.O.R.A. Powwow begins at 11 a.m. on Nov. 15. It is free and open to the public. Veterans, families, and community members are invited to participate in a day of remembrance, song, and dance.

“In our traditional way, we don’t need to ‘understand’ everything, we accept things. That’s part of our resilience,” Day said. “The shutdown didn’t stop us. We’re still here, still honoring our veterans, and still feeding out people.”

