The Road to Healing Heads to Albuquerque on October 29th

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff October 12, 2023

The Department of Interior’s “The Road to Healing" will make its 11th stop in New Mexico for its the next stop. The Interior Department announced on Thursday that Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs will travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico, 2023.

The tour was scheduled to stop in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on October 1, but was rescheduled to this date due to the threat of the federal government shutdown after the 2023 fiscal year ended September 30th. The stop will come one week after The Road to Healing tour holds a listening session in Achorage, Alaska on October 22nd.

“The Road to Healing” is a year-long tour across the country to provide Native survivors of the federal Indian boarding school system and their descendants an opportunity to share their experiences.

Since July 2022, Haaland and Newland made stops in Anadako, Oklahome; Pellston, Michigan;Rosebud, South Dakota; Gila River Indian Community, Arizona; Many Farms, Arizona; Tulalip Indian Reservation, near Seattle, Washington; Onamia, Minnesota; and Riverside and Rohnert Park, California.

Secretary Haaland launched the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative in June 2021 to shed light on the troubled history of Federal Indian boarding school policies and their legacy for Indigenous Peoples. In May 2022, the Department released Volume 1 of an investigative report as part of the Initiative, which calls for connecting communities with trauma-informed support and facilitating the collection of a permanent oral history.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The Road to Healing Tour - Anchorage, Alaska

WHAT: Meeting with survivors and descendants of the federal Indian boarding school system as part of “The Road to Healing”

Meeting with survivors and descendants of the federal Indian boarding school system as part of “The Road to Healing” WHEN: October 29, 2023, at 10 am MDT

October 29, 2023, at 10 am MDT WHERE: Albuquerque, New Mexico

More Stories Like This

Stand with us in championing Indigenous journalism that makes a difference. Your support matters. Support our Indigenous-led newsroom as we shed light on critical issues, such as the painful history of Indian Boarding Schools. To date, we've published nearly 200 stories dedicated to this important topic, providing insights and awareness to a global audience. Our news is freely accessible to all, but its production demands resources. That's why we're reaching out to you this month for your generous contribution. For those who commit to a recurring donation of $12 per month or more, or make a one-time donation of $150 or greater, we're excited to offer you a copy of our upcoming Indian Boarding School publication. Additionally, you will be added to our Founder's Circle. Together, we can ensure that these vital stories continue to be told, shared, and remembered. Donate Free Newsletter