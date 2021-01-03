Currents

Sunday Covid-19 Update on Navajo Nation: 146 New Cases

Details By Native News Online Staff January 03, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 146 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and three more deaths.

The total number of deaths is now 819 as of Sunday. Reports indicate that 12,191 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 205,373 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 23,728.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 4,411

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,427

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,474

Gallup Service Unit: 3,835

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,252

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,129

Tuba City Service Unit: 2,662

Winslow Service Unit: 1,512

* 26 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Sunday, the state of Arizona reported 17,234 new cases, Utah reported 1,819, and New Mexico reported 1,033 new cases.

“The state of Arizona has a very alarming and record-breaking number of new Covid-19 cases reported today with a total of 17,234. I cannot emphasize enough that the safest place to be is here at home on the Navajo Nation. We have measures in place with the lockdown and mask mandate to help prevent the type of out of control spread we are seeing other parts of Arizona that don’t have preventative measures in place. Please protect yourselves and your loved ones by staying home as much as possible, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, avoid gatherings, and washing your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown remains in effect until Monday, Jan. 4 at 5:00 a.m. (MST). Covid-19 testing schedules are available online at the Navajo Health Command Operations Center website: https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19/COVID-19-Testing&source=gmail&ust=1609812690902000&usg=AFQjCNFwMRStLjHkYW-xRdpmh-VkCxQnxA">https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19/COVID-19-Testing.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1609812690903000&usg=AFQjCNGzDq2jNDN8LmeZdvsWdMayqWKkzg">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff