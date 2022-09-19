September 20 is National Voter Registration Day: Native Organizations Team Up to Increase Native Youth Voter Engagement

Details By Native News Online Staff September 19, 2022

On Monday, several Native American organizations announced they are coming together to form a coalition that focuses on increasing voter registration among Native youth.

The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI), Las Vegas Indian Center, California Native and Vote Project (CNVP) are partnering with Sherman Indian High School to uplift the Every Native Vote Counts campaign.

This announcement comes ahead of National Voter Registration Day, which takes place on September 20, 2022.

Sherman Indian High School was chosen as a key partner because the school specifically serves Native American students. All students attending the school are enrolled tribal citizens and the school serves youth from more than 76 federally recognized Tribal Nations.

“We do our best to provide an environment where we are cultivating leaders. We have culturally appropriate curriculum and programs that offer opportunities for Native youth to help bring solutions to the table,” said Sherman Indian High School’s Acting Principal, Larry Camacho.

NCAI President Fawn Sharp will serve as the Native Vote campaign ambassador.

“It's important for Native youth to understand their voice is powerful and they can make a tremendous impact on our future. Young people possess creativity, innovation, technology, and passion that we must encourage them to exercise through avenues such as voting," Sharp said. "By making their voices heard at the ballot box, they can have a hand in building the political power necessary to help restore our traditional lifeways and protect our sovereignty for generations to come."

To kick off the partnership, California Native Vote Project, Las Vegas Indian Center, the National Congress of American Indians, and Sherman Indian High School hosted a voter engagement event for high school seniors.The students were invited to participate in voter fair activities where they could create political statements using creative resistance art projects, learn about the voter registration process, and were provided with free Native vote promotional items encouraging voter engagement.

For more information on the power of the Native Vote, please visit: www.nativevote.org.

