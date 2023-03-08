Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Meet to Set Priorities for the 118th Congress

The U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will hold an oversight hearing titled, “Oversight Hearing on Native Communities’ Priorities for the 118th Congress” on Wednesday, March 8th at 2:30 p.m. - EST.

In order to set the priorities, the Committee will hear directly from American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian leaders to help guide the Committee’s work for the 118th Congress.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), vice chairman of the Committee, will lead the hearing.

Event Details:

WHAT:

Schatz and Murkowski to lead Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Oversight Hearing.

WITNESSES:

The Honorable Fawn Sharp, President, National Congress of American Indians, Washington, DC

The Honorable Thomas Lozano, Chairman, Board of Directors, National American Indian Housing Council, Oroville, CA

The Honorable Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey, Chair, Board of Trustees, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Honolulu, HI

Ms. Nicole Borromeo, Executive Vice President & General Counsel, Alaska Federation of Natives, Anchorage, AK

Ms. Kari Jo Lawrence, Executive Director, Intertribal Agriculture Council, Billings, MT

Mr. Rico Frias, Executive Director, Native American Financial Officers Association, Washington, DC

Ms. Tesia Zientek, President, Board of Directors, National Indian Education Association, Washington, DC

WHEN:

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

LIVESTREAM:

Live video of the event will be available here.

More Stories Like This

12 years of Native News This month, we celebrate our 12th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter