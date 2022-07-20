fbpx
Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Hear Testimony on Three Acts on Wednesday

Details

On Wednesday, July 20 at 2:30 p.m. EDT,  the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will hold a legislative hearing to receive testimony on:

Chairman Bryan Schatz (D-HI) and the Committee will hear from the Departments of the Interior and Health and Human Services and Tribal leaders and stakeholders on the three bills.

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

WHAT: Sen. Schatz to lead Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Legislative Hearing.

WITNESSES:

  • Mr. Jason Freihage, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Management, Office of the Assistant Secretary–Indian Affairs, Department of the Interior, Washington, D.C.
  • Mr. Benjamin Smith, Deputy Director, Indian Health Service, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Washington, D.C.
  • The Honorable Dr. Damon Clarke, Chairman, Hualapai Tribe, Peach Springs, Arizona
  • The Honorable Russell “Buster” Attebery, Chairman, Karuk Tribe, Happy Camp, California
  • Dr. Patrick Rock, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Indian Health Board of Minneapolis, Minneapolis, Minnesota

WHEN: Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. EDT

HOW TO JOIN: Access the live stream here.

