Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Hear Testimony on Three Acts on Wednesday

On Wednesday, July 20 at 2:30 p.m. EDT, the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will hold a legislative hearing to receive testimony on:
- S. 4104, the Haulapai Tribal Water Rights Resettlement Act of 2022;
- S. 4439, the Katimiîn and Ameekyáaraam Sacred Lands Act; and
- H.R. 5521, the Urban Indian Health Confer Act.
Chairman Bryan Schatz (D-HI) and the Committee will hear from the Departments of the Interior and Health and Human Services and Tribal leaders and stakeholders on the three bills.
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
WHAT: Sen. Schatz to lead Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Legislative Hearing.
WITNESSES:
- Mr. Jason Freihage, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Management, Office of the Assistant Secretary–Indian Affairs, Department of the Interior, Washington, D.C.
- Mr. Benjamin Smith, Deputy Director, Indian Health Service, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Washington, D.C.
- The Honorable Dr. Damon Clarke, Chairman, Hualapai Tribe, Peach Springs, Arizona
- The Honorable Russell “Buster” Attebery, Chairman, Karuk Tribe, Happy Camp, California
- Dr. Patrick Rock, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Indian Health Board of Minneapolis, Minneapolis, Minnesota
WHEN: Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. EDT
HOW TO JOIN: Access the live stream here.
