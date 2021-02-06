Saturday Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: 71 New Cases - Death Toll at 1,056

Details By Native News Online Staff February 06, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The coronavirus continues its spread throughout the Navajo Nation, as the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 71 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and three more deaths on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Reports indicate that 15,067 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 235,531 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 28,872, including five delayed reported cases. The total number of deaths is now 1,056 as of Saturday.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,307

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,795

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,382

Gallup Service Unit: 4,561

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,581

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,918

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,465

Winslow Service Unit: 1,845

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Saturday, the state of Arizona reported 3,471 new cases, Utah reported 1,211, and New Mexico reported 424 new cases. Public health officials continue to urge the public not to hold in-person gatherings on Super Bowl Sunday due to the risks of Covid-19.

“By now, everyone knows the risks of Covid-19 when it comes to large in-person gatherings. You can still enjoy Super Bowl Sunday safely with those that live in the same household with you, but please do not invite guests into your home. We have to keep our guard up and continue to take all precautions. This weekend, health care facilities continue to hold drive-thru vaccinations in several communities to help keep our people safe. Please be safe and keep staying home as much as possible, wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, avoid large gatherings, and wash your hands often,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

