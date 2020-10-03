Currents

Saturday Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: 17 New Cases - Death Toll at 558

Details By Native News Online Staff October 03, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Saturday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 17 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 558 as previously reported on Friday. Reports indicate that 7,266 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 108,446 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 10,421.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,420

Crownpoint Service Unit: 896

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,046

Gallup Service Unit: 1,646

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,342

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,594

Tuba City Service Unit: 986

Winslow Service Unit: 485

* Six residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown remains in effect until 5:00 a.m. (MDT) on Monday, Oct. 5. A Stay-At-Home Order also remains in effect for the entire Navajo Nation.

"The safest place to be this weekend is at home on the Navajo Nation. The towns and cities near the Navajo Nation continue to report high numbers of COVID-19 cases. Our health care system on the Navajo Nation cannot handle another large surge in cases. Please stay home, wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing, and avoid large gatherings," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

On Saturday, the state of New Mexico reported 298 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 636 new cases, and Utah reported 1,068.

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.



Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff