Sac and Fox Nation Announces COVID-19 Economic Support Program for All Enrolled Tribal Citizens
Published May 22, 2020
STROUD, Okla. — An Oklahoma tribe is giving money it received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act directly to its tribal citizens. Tribal citizens will begin to receive the relief checks in the mail in June.
On Thursday, the Sac and Fox Nation, based in Stroud, Okla., announced its business committee voted unanimously to allocate $6,875,500 of the $21,318,227.90 (32 percent) of CARES Act funds it received from the U.S. Department of Treasury.
“The Business Committee recognizes our tribal members have immediate needs during this unprecedented time,” said Principal Chief Justin F. Wood. “These payments will assist our tribal members as we face the COVID-19 public health emergency. Our tribal members are facing unforeseen financial needs and risks because of the pandemic.”
The business committee allocated the funds to the Sac and Fox Nation COVID-19 Economic Support Program, which is intended to provide economic support for tribal members during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Funds will be disbursed in two installments to all enrolled tribal citizens. Payments will be sent in June 2020 and September 2020. Program details are as follows:
Eligibility:
- Enrolled members of the Sac and Fox Nation as of June 1, 2020.
- Provide updated mailing information.
- Provide current mailing address via email, fax, or mail:
Email: covidrelief@sacandfoxnation-nsn.gov
Fax: 918-968-4528
Mail: Sac and Fox Nation
Attn: Finance Department
920963 S. Highway 99
Stroud, OK 74079
- For the June 2020 payment, updated mailing information must be submitted by June 8th, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.
- For the September 2020 payment, updated mailing information must be submitted by September 8th, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.
- If updated mailing information is not provided, payments will be mailed to the most recent address on file with the Enrollment Department. If there is no change to the mailing address, there is no need to submit information.
Distribution Schedule:
- All enrolled members of the Sac and Fox Nation age 18 or older will receive two payments of $1,000.00:
- $1,000.00 payment distributed in June 2020.
- $1,000.00 payment distributed in September 2020.
- All enrolled members of the Sac and Fox Nation under the age of 18 will receive two payments of $250.00:
- $250.00 payment distributed in June 2020.
- $250.00 payment distributed in September 2020.
- All payments will be mailed.
This economic support is in addition to the Sac and Fox Nation COVID-19 Relief Program for Elders approved by the Business Committee on April 29, 2020. The COVID-19 Relief Program for Elders provided a one-time disbursement to all enrolled Sac and Fox tribal citizens who are age 55 or over.
The Sac and Fox Nation is also delivering food and supply baskets to elders residing in the Sac and Fox Nation’s jurisdiction, as part of the Sac and Fox Nation Title VI Elders Program.