Rising Native hip-hop stars to perform at AIGC 50th Anniversary
Published March 11, 2020
SAN DIEGO – The roster of musical performers was just announced for the American Indian Graduate Center’s 50th Anniversary Gala in San Diego, and it’s spotlighting some rising Native stars.
The Gala, happening March 25 at the Coasterra Event Center and Harbor Float, will feature performances by two MTV Video Music Award winners: Supaman and emcee one. Along with them, the lineup also comprises American Indian Graduate Center alumni Tanaya Winder (Southern Ute Indian Tribe, Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, Diné), Marlin Kingi (Oglala Sioux Tribe, Maori) and Lydia Gray (Osage Nation). Chance Rush will emcee the event.
For those unfamiliar, you can listen to Supaman’s acclaimed new hip-hop album here. According to his website, as a member of the Apsaalooke Nation, Supaman makes his home on the Crow reservation in Montana. Supaman is a Native American dancer and innovative hip-hop artist who has “dedicated his life to empowering and spreading a message of hope, pride and resilience through his original art form.” He is also currently working with Grammy Award winner Taboo from The Blackeyed Peas.
Taboo is also working with emcee one, as he’s been the A-list star’s international DJ and tour support. When he’s not performing, emcee one is also a youth advocate and national speaker. He recently formed a new group, #Mag7 and c-founded One Chance Leadership, an outreach program. Sample emcee one’s three albums, here.
As for the Gala, its organizers are excited to be celebrating such a long history of educational support. The American Indian Graduate Center is a national private 501(c)(3) non-profit providing scholarships to American Indian and Alaska Native undergraduate, graduate and professional students in every state, from over 500 Tribes.
“Together we are celebrating the incredible impact American Indian Graduate Center has had creating a Nation of Scholars in the past 50 years,” said Angelique Albert (Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes), American Indian Graduate Center Executive Director. “Our organization has supported over 16,000 Native scholars pursuing higher education and empowered them to achieve their highest potential in college and beyond. Now it is time to celebrate our collective success.”
American Indian Graduate Center and American Indian Graduate Center Scholars are the largest scholarship providers to Native students in the United States. They award on average $15 million in scholarships annually and have awarded more than $200 million in scholarships since inception.
The Coasterra Event Center and Harbor Float
Wednesday, March 25
880 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, California
6-9 p.m.
