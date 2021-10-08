REPORT: Vast inequities in tribal pandemic relief distributions under ARPA

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff October 08, 2021

A Harvard University analysis of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) pandemic relief funding showed that 30 tribes received more than half the $20 billion set aside for tribes, according to a report in Tribal Business News.

The study by scholars with the Harvard Project on American Indian Economic Development (HPAIED) shows the distributions to more than 600 federally recognized tribes were vastly inequitable, largely because of formulaic choices made by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The Harvard Project team conducted the research using publicly available numbers on USAspending.gov, an open data source of federal spending information. The federal government uploaded complete and detailed tribal ARPA funding to the website on Oct. 6.

A dozen tribes each received more than $200 million, according to the analysis, including three — Navajo Nation, Cherokee Nation and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma — that each received more than $1 billion.

The top 12 tribal recipients received a total $7.95 billion, or approximately 40 percent of the $20 billion in ARPA funds available to tribes through the Treasury.

Eighteen more tribes received between $100 million and $200 million, meaning that a total of 30 tribes received approximately 51.6 percent of the total funds available for tribes under ARPA.

On the other end of the spectrum, 375 tribes and tribal entities received less than $10 million, and 28 received a minimum amount of $1 million, according to the Tribal Business News report.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter