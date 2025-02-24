fbpx
Poarch Creek Indians’ Economic Impact in Alabama Surpassed $4 Billion

Tags

Details

In 2023, the Poarch Creek Indians (PCI) generated over $4 billion in economic impact across Alabama, according to the Tribe’s latest economic impact study. As one of the state’s leading employers, PCI has created more than 7,400 jobs in industries such as tourism, technology, and manufacturing, strengthening Alabama’s economy.

Beyond Alabama, PCI operates more than 40 companies across the U.S. and the Caribbean, employing over 21,000 people. Through these reinvestments, the Tribe contributes more than $1 billion in salaries, compensation, and other personal income, directly benefiting families and communities where their businesses operate.

In a recent piece by AL.com titled, “Inside the Poarch Creek tribe’s $4 billion impact on Alabama’s economy,” the article highlights that the Tribe’s enterprises extend well beyond gaming: 
“As well as its gaming interests, the Tribe owns Poarch Creek  Federal Services, a portfolio of 15 companies in engineering, environmental services, construction, manufacturing, tech, communications and aviation, among other areas. The business interests go in many different directions. For example, PCI has partnered with AE Industrial Partners and its affiliate Rocket Shoals to establish an aerospace hub inside a mammoth 2.2 million-square-foot former factory for railroad cars.
 
PCI Contributes Over $340 Million in State Taxes, Supports Local Communities and Charitable Causes in Alabama for 7 seconds

PCI plays a crucial role in bolstering Alabama’s tax base, having contributed over $340 million in state taxes and an additional $56 million to county funds. These contributions help secure essential funding for public services, infrastructure, and local initiatives.

Beyond its economic influence, PCI is deeply committed to charitable giving and community support. Since 2021, the Tribe has donated upwards of $37 million to support charitable organizations, educational programs, and community development projects throughout Alabama. In 2024, PCI made notable contributions to institutions such as the Birmingham Zoo, Magic Moments, the Alabama Make-A-Wish Foundation, Madison County Senior Center, Alabama PALS Coastal Cleanup, and the Dumas Wesley Community Center. More recently, the Tribe led a statewide supply drive to assist with disaster relief efforts following Hurricane Helene/Milton.

“Watching our community transform and grow is truly humbling,” said Stephanie Bryan, Tribal Chair & CEO of the Poarch Creek Indians. “We’re able to generate revenue and provide benefits not just to our citizens, but also to the broader communities and our employees. There’s a unique joy in enhancing people’s lives that money simply can’t buy.”

