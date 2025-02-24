Poarch Creek Indians’ Economic Impact in Alabama Surpassed $4 Billion

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
In 2023, the Poarch Creek Indians (PCI) generated over $4 billion in economic impact across Alabama, according to the Tribe’s latest economic impact study. As one of the state’s leading employers, PCI has created more than 7,400 jobs in industries such as tourism, technology, and manufacturing, strengthening Alabama’s economy.
Beyond Alabama, PCI operates more than 40 companies across the U.S. and the Caribbean, employing over 21,000 people. Through these reinvestments, the Tribe contributes more than $1 billion in salaries, compensation, and other personal income, directly benefiting families and communities where their businesses operate.
