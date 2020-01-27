 Home / Currents / Perchanga Resort Casino Remembers Kobe Bryant

Perchanga Resort Casino Remembers Kobe Bryant

by Levi Rickert / Currents / 26 Jan 2020

Kobe Bryant with Los Angeles Lakers at the tribally-owned Pechanga Recreation Center

Published January 26, 2020

TEMECULA, Calif. — The Pechanga Resort Casino, owned by the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians, posted the following message on its Facebook page after learning of the death of Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Giana, who died tragically in a helicopter crash on Sunday:

The Pechanga family mourns the loss of Lakers Legend, Kobe Bryant. We are deeply saddened by the loss of Kobe and his daughter. Kobe visited Pechanga several times with the Los Angeles Lakers to help raise money for the Lakers Youth Foundation. He practiced with the team at the Pechanga Recreation Center, and inspired our youth just as he did the millions of others around the world. It was always uplifting to see Kobe interact with fans while at Pechanga. He was an inspiration to everyone who was fortunate enough to see him work. Our condolences to his family, the family of the other victims involved in today’s helicopter accident, and our Lakers partners.

About The Author

Editor

Levi Rickert, a tribal citizen of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, is the publisher and editor of Native News Online. Previously, he served as editor of the Native News Network. He is a resident of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

