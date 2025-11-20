Peggy Flanagan Adds Four Senate Endorsements in Bid for U.S. Senate

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff November 20, 2025

Native Vote. Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (White Earth Ojibwe) on Thursday received endorsements from four additional U.S. senators in her bid for the U.S. Senate, adding to a growing list of national Democratic support in a contested primary.

U.S. Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) announced their backing of Flanagan, bringing her total number of Senate endorsements to seven. They join Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) in supporting her campaign.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“Senators Murphy, Merkley, Heinrich, and Van Hollen are among the most vocal fighters that working Americans have right now in a government determined to silence us and keep the scales tilted in favor of special interests and the billionaires they serve,” Flanagan said. “It’s an honor to know they want me to join them to fight back and make life more affordable for Minnesotans and Americans alike.”

Murphy said the moment calls for leaders willing to challenge former President Donald Trump. “More than ever, the Senate needs leaders who understand the stakes of this moment and are willing to stand up to Donald Trump’s corruption and lawlessness,” he said. “Peggy Flanagan has spent her career relentlessly fighting the corporations and special interests that are screwing working families in Minnesota. With our democracy on the line, we need that kind of tenacity in Washington and that’s why I’m proud to endorse Peggy Flanagan for U.S. Senate.”

Merkley pointed to Flanagan’s record in state government. “As lieutenant governor, Peggy has helped Minnesotans where it matters most — their pocketbooks — by raising the minimum wage and passing paid family leave,” he said. “Peggy grew up relying on SNAP and Medicaid and Section 8 housing vouchers, experiences that fuel her to ensure government works for the people — not the powerful.”

Heinrich praised her willingness to speak plainly. “Now more than ever, we need new voices who aren’t afraid to speak out and call out the bullshit when they see it — especially in Washington,” he said. “Peggy’s voice is loud and clear and she’s never afraid to use it.”

Van Hollen said Flanagan brings “courage and guts” needed in the chamber. “Peggy always stands up for what’s right for Minnesota’s families and wants more power returned to the people who do the work — not the billionaires,” he said.

Flanagan has also been endorsed by former U.S. Sen. Al Franken, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha, and more than 60 state, local, and community leaders.

You can read the full list of Flanagan’s endorsements HERE.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher