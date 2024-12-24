Pechanga Donates Toys & Funds to ABC7 Spark of Love, Marine Corps Toys for Tots & MilVet

Details By Native News Online Staff December 24, 2024

The season of giving is in full swing, but for Pechanga, supporting the community and those in need is a year-round mission. In December 2024, Pechanga made a meaningful impact with three significant contributions that benefited veterans, children, and families in need.

The MilVet organization, Spark of Love, and Toys for Tots each received vital support in the form of donated toys and monetary contributions, totaling nearly $25,000. Pechanga leaders emphasized their commitment to helping even more deserving individuals this holiday season.

For more than 12 years, Pechanga has supported the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program with a $10,000 annual donation. This contribution enables the program to continue its mission of providing new toys and spreading holiday joy to less fortunate children across the nation.

California is home to over 1.8 million former service members and nearly 160,000 active-duty military personnel. To support these heroes, Pechanga team members purchased hundreds of toys for MilVet’s Holidays for Heroes program, a nonprofit dedicated to enriching the lives of deployed troops, veterans, and their families. Volunteers from MilVet collected dozens of toy-filled boxes from Pechanga, ensuring smiles and joy for many this holiday season.

