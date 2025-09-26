Orange Shirt Day Events 2025

Details By Kaili Berg September 26, 2025

Orange Shirt Day, also recognized as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation or the National Day of Remembrance, is really a movement that is observed every year on September 30.

The movement began 22 years ago on September 30, 2025 to raise awareness about the history and lasting impacts of Canada’s residential school system on Indigenous communities.

It was on that day that Phyllis Jack Webstad, a residential school survivor, shared her story at a 2013 commemoration event for the St. Joseph Mission Residential School.

Webstad recalled her first day of school when her brand-new orange shirt, a gift from her grandmother, was taken from her and never returned. That personal loss became a powerful symbol of the forced assimilation of Indigenous children.

Today, the orange shirt stands both as a reminder of that system and as a broader emblem of strength, truth, renewal, and resilience within Indigenous traditions.

September 30 was chosen because it marked the time of year when many Indigenous children were removed from their homes and taken to residential schools. The day’s official tagline, “Every Child Matters,” reinforces the importance of honoring all children and cultural experiences.

Communities now observe Orange Shirt Day with memorial walks, educational programming, film screenings, and public lectures. These events encourage reflection on the legacy of residential schools and highlight the ongoing need for truth-telling and reconciliation.

Here is Native News Online’s round-up of events happening to commemorate Orange Shirt Day:

Day of Remembrance

Indian Gaming Association, 224 2nd Street SE, Washington, DC 20003

September 30, 2025 (4:00–6:00 pm ET)

The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition invites you to join them on September 30, 2025, in Washington, DC, for the National Day of Remembrance for U.S. Indian Boarding School Survivors. Together, we will honor our relatives and the children who never returned home. This year’s theme is “Always in Our Hearts: National Day of Remembrance for U.S. Indian Boarding School Survivors”

RSVP is suggested.

Eau Claire, WI

September 30, 2025

This two-part event features a mini-documentary screening and live Q&A with producer, Cinnamon Kills First, followed by an optional, somatic literacy and breath-focused guided exercise to debrief. The event will take place outdoors at the resurge/alight/burrow art installation near Chippewa Valley Museum.

Ignace, MI

September 30, 2025

The 3rd Annual Orange Shirt Day Walk will take place in St. Ignace from 1 to 5 PM at the Museum of Ojibwa Culture. The day includes Mukwa Giizik, a Water Ceremony, and Strawberry Teachings, with orange shirts provided for participants. The walk begins at 3 PM, traveling from the museum to the marina and back.

Plymouth, MN

September 30, 2025

Robbinsdale Area Schools’ American Indian Education program will host a Remembrance Walk at West Medicine Lake Park to honor survivors of Indian Boarding Schools and remember those who never returned home. The event begins with a prayer and reflection, followed by a walk in solidarity.

Tucson, AZ

September 30, 2025

The Tucson Indian Center will host an Orange Shirt Day Gathering to honor children who never made it home from residential schools and to support Survivors, families, and communities. The day will feature a remembrance walk, guest speakers, and opportunities for community sharing and reflection.

Winnipeg, Treaty One Territory

September 30, 2025

This is the 5ᵗʰ Annual Orange Shirt Day Healing Walk & Pow Wow. The day begins with a pipe ceremony at 10 am at Oodena Circle, followed by a Healing Walk starting at 11 am toward the RBC Convention Centre. A Pow Wow will be held in the convention centre (third floor), with grand entry at 1 pm.

Sylvan Lake, Alberta

September 30, 2025

Sylvan Lake will hold an Orange Shirt Day march beginning at 6 PM at the Municipal Government Building. Participants will walk to Centennial Park for speeches, drumming, and song, followed by tea and bison chili at the Tipis.

Potlotek, NS

September 29, 2025

Potlotek First Nation will host an Orange Shirt Day Walk and Dinner to honour residential school Survivors. The walk begins at 2 PM at Mi’kmawey, followed by dinner at 3 PM in the school gym. The event will include live music from the Blue Moose Band, special performances, and guest speakers, bringing the community together in remembrance, reflection, and solidarity.

Fort Frances, Ontario

September 30, 2025

One First Nations Cultural Organization will host the Orange Shirt Day Survivor Memorial Honour Pow Wow. The event features drums, honour songs, ceremonial giveaways, and dinner at 5 PM.

Gabriola Island, BC

September 30, 2025

The Gabriola Museum will host a full-day commemoration for the National Day for Truth & Reconciliation. The museum recognizes the long stewardship of the Snuneymuxw people on these lands and seeks to foster respectful relationships through shared stories.



Please feel free to send your events to: [email protected] or post on Native News Online’s Facebook page.

