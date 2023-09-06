On This Week’s Native Bidaské: Great Lakes Tribal Economic Summit

Details By Native News Online Staff September 06, 2023

Join Native New Online editor Levi Rickert on Friday for this week’s Native Bidaské as he holds a discussion about the upcoming Great Lakes Tribal Economic Summit.

Rickert welcomes Tribal Business News Associate Publisher Brian Edwards and attorney Tanya Gibbs, a partner at Rosette LLP and a descendant of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians.

The discussion will be about the topics to be featured at the Great Lakes Tribal Economic Summit, hosted by Native News Online’s sister publication Tribal Business News on Tuesday, September 19, and Wednesday, September 20, 2023 on the homelands of the Pokagon Potawatomi at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo.

In addition to her extensive legal work on behalf of tribal business enterprises, Gibbs heads the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians’ Odawa Economic Development Management Corporation.

Gibbs will present at the Great Lakes Tribal Economic Summit in the "Real Estate Development | A Long View" session. This session delves into how tribes utilize real estate for community economic growth.

According to Edwards, this year’s summit will feature more than 20 speakers sharing news, information and best practices in key areas of non-gaming economic development for tribes.

The Great Lakes Tribal Economic Summit will be co-hosted by the Michigan Economic Development (MEDC) and Grand Valley State University Seidman College of Business.

Registration and sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Tune into the stream on Friday, September 8 at 12 pm EDT on Native News Online’s Facebook, Twitter, or//www.youtube.com/@NativeNewsOnline" style="text-decoration: none;"> YouTube platforms.

