NTU Renewed to Deliver Coursework to Students Nationwide
Published June 4, 2020
CROWNPOINT, N.M. — The Navajo Technical University was notified this week that the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements renewed the school’s agreement that allows students to take coursework in all states throughout the United States.
The notification comes on the heels of NTU’s recent rating as a top-five online school in New Mexico by BestValueSchools.org. NTU was recognized fourth out of 23 institutions of higher education in BestValueSchools.org’s ranking.
BestValueSchools.org’s evaluation process included tuition and graduation rates in addition to academic excellence and a devotion to non-traditional learning.
“We are working on creating fully online programs with support resources,” NTU’s Director of E-Learning Dr. Coleen Arviso said. “With this new situation, we are improving and implementing best practices for both faculty and students.”
NTU’s summer semester begins on June 8 and will be delivered completely online before transitioning to hybrid delivery in the fall.
Membership in the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements requires institutions to have necessary resources in place to supplement online learning, which has proved useful as NTU has had to switch to an emergency distance education model since April 6, 2020.
For more information about NTU’s E-Learning environment, contact Dr. Coleen Arviso at ccarviso@navajotech.edu.
To view the rankings of the best value schools in New Mexico, visit https://www.bestvalueschools.org/best-online-colleges-in-new-mexico/.