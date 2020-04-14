 Home / Currents / North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission Releases “Get Real” Video Message about COVID-19

North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission Releases “Get Real” Video Message about COVID-19

by Levi Rickert / Currents / 14 Apr 2020

Published April 14, 2020

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission has released an important video urging North Dakota tribal citizens to do their part to stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

In a short message in an email, the Commission writes:

Hello Relatives,

We know that some of our People are not taking the coronavirus seriously. It’s here in North Dakota. It threatens all of us. North Dakota Tribal Leaders are very concerned.

Stay Home.  Stay Connected.  Stay Healthy.

The deadly novel coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Indian Country. The confirmed cases have now surpassed 1,000 cases throughout Indian Country.

Please watch this important video:

Covid-19 “Get Real” from Makoche Studios on Vimeo.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Posts

About The Author

Editor

Levi Rickert, a tribal citizen of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, is the publisher and editor of Native News Online. Previously, he served as editor of the Native News Network. He is a resident of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

One Response
  1. Gene 29 mins ago

    Hello Levi
    Take a look at SD Gov. Kristi Noem’s mugshot after SD pork plant closes.

    https://www.inquirer.com/health/coronavirus/coronavirus-south-dakota-governor-20200413.html

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com