Next on Native Bidaské: Julian Brave NoiseCat on His New Book “We Survived the Night”

Details By Native StoryLab October 09, 2025

How do generations of story, struggle, and spirit shape what it means to survive? This Friday, October 10 at 12 p.m. ET, Native Bidaské host Levi Rickert sits down with Julian Brave NoiseCat to explore his forthcoming book, We Survived the Night, a deeply personal narrative of identity, memory, and reclamation.

Set to release on October 14, NoiseCat’s book intertwines the threads of his life as a journalist, filmmaker, and son with the broader story of Indigenous endurance. In this conversation, he opens up about his father’s influence and the emotional process of writing through loss and legacy.

Drawing from the traditional coyote stories that shaped his understanding of the world, NoiseCat reflects on how Indigenous storytelling continues to guide both his art and activism. NoiseCat also recounts his experience helping to advocate for Deb Haaland’s historic nomination as the first Native American cabinet secretary, a moment he describes as both political and profoundly personal.

👉 Join us for this must-see conversation on Native Bidaské

Date: Friday, October 10th, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PT

Streaming on: Facebook, YouTube, and the Native News Online website