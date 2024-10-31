New MMIP Grant Fund Opens

Details By Native News Online Staff October 31, 2024

The Return to the Heart Foundation has announced the launch of the Our Sisters Are Sacred Grant Fund, an initiative supporting efforts to combat the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit Peoples (MMIW/G2S).

This grant opportunity, open to Native women-led organizations and programs across the U.S., will offer one-year grants ranging from $20,000 to $30,000. The funding aims to directly support those addressing the health, safety, and wellbeing of Native communities most impacted by MMIW/G2S.

Applicants selected for the Our Sisters Are Sacred grant will have the opportunity to name a Native woman connected to their project as part of their funding recognition. This feature is meant to raise awareness by honoring the memory of an individual, putting a personal face to the struggle and calling attention to the stories behind the crisis.

To qualify, projects must be led by Native women or Two-Spirit individuals who are members of federally recognized tribes. Eligible programs must operate under a 501(c)(3) status or be fiscally sponsored, and applicants need to be over 18 years of age and reside in the United States.

Each project should specifically target Indigenous communities, focusing on both tribal and urban areas where Native populations reside.

In evaluating applications, Return to the Heart Foundation will prioritize initiatives that demonstrate a solid commitment to supporting the health and safety of Native women and girls, show a clear potential to make a meaningful impact in the community, and address urgent needs in areas with high rates of MMIW/G2S cases.

Each project will be assessed on its alignment with Native cultural values and the achievability of its goals within the grant's one-year funding term.

Applications for the Our Sisters Are Sacred grant are due by December 1, 2024, at 9 p.m. PST. Award announcements will follow in late December, with funds disbursed in January 2025.

