NDN Collective Names Former Interior Department Official As President

Details By Tribal Business News Staff January 22, 2025

NDN Collective said it appointed Wizipan Little Elk Garriott as its new president, bringing federal policy experience and tribal economic development expertise to the Rapid City, S.D.-based organization.

The Indigenous-led nonprofit, which distributed $28.6 million in grants in 2023, has emerged as a significant force in Indian Country through advocacy, economic development, and movement building. NDN Collective recently led efforts seeking clemency for imprisoned Native activist Leonard Peltier, rallying tribal leaders and organizing White House demonstrations for the 80-year-old Native American activist's release after nearly 50 years in prison.

Garriott, who is Sicangu Lakota, joins NDN Collective after serving as principal deputy assistant secretary for Indian Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Interior from 2021 to 2024. In that role, he advised on policies affecting Indian Affairs programs and bureaus.

"The opportunity to continue to work on behalf of Indian country at NDN Collective is a blessing," Garriott said in the statement. "I'm honored to join such an amazing team driving and connecting grassroots, on-the-ground work with national movements and policies."

Before his federal appointment, Garriott led the Rosebud Economic Development Corporation for nine years. As CEO, he launched several community enterprises on the Rosebud Indian Reservation, including a Native language immersion school and management of a 1,200-head buffalo herd.

Nick Tilsen will continue as CEO of NDN Collective, which focuses on Indigenous power-building through organizing, activism, and grantmaking.

"Wizipan's combined experience of working deeply in his own community on grassroots and tribal solutions, all the way to working in two presidential administrations will prove to be catalytic for the work here at NDN Collective," Tilsen said in a statement.

Garriott earned his law degree from the University of Arizona and his bachelor's degree in American Studies from Yale University. He grew up on the Rosebud Indian Reservation and attended St. Francis Indian School.

NDN Collective Vice President Gaby Strong said Garriott's appointment aligns with the organization's growth. "Wizipan has that same heart for the work with the wisdom and experience to back it up," Strong said.