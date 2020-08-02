Currents

Navajo Nation Reports 35 New COVID-19 Cases on Sunday; Death toll at 461

Details By Native News Online Staff August 02, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 35 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths has reached 461 as of Sunday. Reports indicate that 6,736 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 81,665 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 9,103.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,232

Crownpoint Service Unit: 764

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 661

Gallup Service Unit: 1,487

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,259

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,426

Tuba City Service Unit: 843

Winslow Service Unit: 428

* Three residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown remains in effect ‪until Monday, Aug. 3, at 5:00 a.m. All businesses will be closed for the duration of the lockdown.

“The number of cases continues to decrease in the Navajo Nation. On behalf of the Administration, we thank Navajo residents who comply with all public health orders to slow and stop the coronavirus spread. As surrounding areas are reopened and reopening, the Navajo Nation is taking precautions to avoid another breakout,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said on Sunday.

Navajo health officials urge anyone who feels they might have signs and symptoms of COVID-19 to contact their medical provider immediately. COVID-19 symptoms may include a cough, fever and chills, headache, muscle or body aches, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, the new loss of taste or smell, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

The Nez-Lizer Administration is also working with businesses to setup food donation drop-off sites at grocery stores to allow Navajo Nation residents to contribute non-perishable food items, which will be made available to Navajo people and others living in the Phoenix area as a way to give back to our relatives and friends of the Navajo Nation who graciously donated essential items to the Navajo Nation.

