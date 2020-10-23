Currents

Navajo Nation Reports 70 News Covid-19 Cases on Thursday; Death Toll Stands at 574

Details By Native News Online Staff October 23, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 70 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 574 as previously reported on Monday. Reports indicate that 7,429 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 119,359 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 11,101, which includes one delayed reported case.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,506

Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,047

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,157

Gallup Service Unit: 1,727

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,373

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,722

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,035

Winslow Service Unit: 527

* Eight residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Department of Health issued Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-026 on Thursday, to implement a 56-hour weekend lockdown beginning on Friday, Oct. 23 at 9:00 p.m. (MDT) until Monday, Oct. 26 at 5:00 a.m. (MDT), and another from Oct. 30 until Nov. 2. The daily curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on weekdays.

On Thursday, the state of New Mexico reported a record-high of 669 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 994 new cases, and Utah reported 1,543.

“We have to take responsibility as citizens of the Navajo Nation, and we have to hold each other accountable. We cannot continue traveling off the Navajo Nation to hotspots and bringing the coronavirus back home to our communities. If people continue to be complacent, we will soon have a widespread health care crisis on the Navajo Nation. We have to do better and we have to stop having family gatherings and adhere to the guidelines put forth by the public health experts. Stay home, wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance, and avoid large gatherings,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

On Thursday, the Nez-Lizer team, World Central Kitchen, and CORE Foundation will distributed food and care packages to 610 families in the communities of Coyote Canyon, Bahastl’a’a’, Mexican Springs, and Tohatchi in New Mexico. The Nez-Lizer Administration will distribute food and care packages on Friday, Oct. 23 at Oljato Chapter at 11:00 a.m., Chinle Chapter at 1:30 p.m., and Nazlini Chapter at 3:00 p.m.

