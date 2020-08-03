Currents

Navajo Nation Reports 36 New COVID-19 Cases on Monday; Death Toll at 462

Details By Native News Online Staff August 03, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 36 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths has reached 462 as of Monday. Reports indicate that 6,743 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 82,148 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 9,139.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,237

Crownpoint Service Unit: 766

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 671

Gallup Service Unit: 1,492

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,261

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,432

Tuba City Service Unit: 846

Winslow Service Unit: 431

* Three residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Monday, the state of Arizona reported 1,030 new cases of COVID-19, while New Mexico reported 117 new cases, and Utah reported 354 new cases.

“Today, the states of Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico are reporting lower numbers of new COVID-19 cases compared to recent days. Here on the Navajo Nation, we continue to flatten the curve, but we cannot become complacent or careless in our daily activities especially when we are out in public. Our health care experts urge everyone to continue to stay home and isolate as much as possible, wear masks in public, avoid large crowds, wash hands, and practice social distancing. We have a long road ahead because there is no vaccine available yet, so please hold yourself and others accountable for staying safe and healthy,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 10:00 a.m. (MDT), President Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to provide updates regarding COVID-19.

The Nez-Lizer Administration is also working with businesses to setup food donation drop-off sites at grocery stores to allow Navajo Nation residents to contribute non-perishable food items, which will be made available to Navajo people and others living in the Phoenix area as a way to give back to our relatives and friends of the Navajo Nation who graciously donated essential items to the Navajo Nation.

