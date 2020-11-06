Currents

Navajo Nation Report 112 New Covid-19 Cases on Thursday

Details By Native News Online Staff November 06, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 112 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and two more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 588 as of Thursday. Reports indicate that 7,627 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 128,913 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 12,195, including one delayed reported case.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,691

Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,293

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,254

Gallup Service Unit: 1,871

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,426

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,844

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,193

Winslow Service Unit: 614

* Nine residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation will have a 56-hour weekend curfew beginning at 9:00 p.m. (MST) on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 until 5:00 a.m. (MST) on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 due to the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 in 29 communities on the Navajo Nation. According to contact tracers, the increase in the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 in certain communities is largely due to travel off the Navajo Nation and family gatherings.

On Thursday, the state of New Mexico reported 862 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 2,135 new cases, and Utah reported a record-high of 2,807.

“Today, New Mexico had a record-high number of deaths related to COVID-19 and the state of Utah broke its record number of new COVID-19 cases. We are seeing all-time high numbers of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across the country. The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation. We cannot give up and we cannot become complacent. Keep staying home as much as possible, always wear a mask in public, avoid crowds and family gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often. Stay local, stay safe,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

To encourage residents to stay local and stay safe during the 56-hour weekend curfew, gas stations, grocery stores, laundromats, and restaurants and food establishments will remain open between the hours of 7:00 a.m. (MST) and 3:00 p.m. (MST). These businesses are required to ensure employees and customers wear masks, practice social distancing, disinfect high-touch surfaces, access to hand wash stations, sanitizers and gloves, and limit the number of customers in any enclosed areas. Restaurants and food establishments must operate on a curbside or drive-thru basis only.

During the 56-hour weekend lockdown, individuals are permitted to conduct farming activities and tend to livestock, however livestock owners must plan ahead to purchase hay and feed – hay vendors will not be allowed to sell. Residents are also allowed to exercise outdoors within their immediate residential area or home site area. Wood gathering and hauling is allowed with a permit issued by the Navajo Nation Forestry Department. Essential Employees reporting to or from duty are exempted from the weekend lockdown, but must carry official identification or a letter of designation from their employer on official letterhead which includes a contact name and number for verification.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1604753738979000&usg=AFQjCNHBL6szqRypl5r7wT1vsdyZF58tiQ">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

