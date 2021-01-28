Navajo Nation Reaches 1,000 Covid-19 Related Deaths on Thursday

Details By Native News Online Staff January 28, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation, the country’s largest Indian reservation, reached 1,000 deaths related to Covid-19 on Thursday when 11 additional deaths were reported.

“Unfortunately, we reached 1,000 deaths today. We offer our thoughts and prayers to all of the families who have lost loved ones. We can all do our part to honor their memory and to prevent more deaths by keeping our guard up and taking all precautions to rescue the number of cases,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, also reported 59 new Covid-19 positive cases.

Reports indicate that 14,275 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 231,031 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 27,987, including 41 delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,147

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,745

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,201

Gallup Service Unit: 4,431

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,537

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,831

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,310

Winslow Service Unit: 1,768

* 17 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Thursday, the state of Arizona reported 4,671 new cases, Utah reported 1,761, and New Mexico reported 678 new cases. Under the latest Public Health Emergency Order that took effect on Monday, the 57-hour weekend lockdowns were lifted to allow health care facilities to offer vaccinations on weekends as well. Health care facilities on the Navajo Nation have already administered over 40,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the last few weeks.

In attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19 and more deaths, vaccinations are now being given on weekends.

“With more vaccine events being scheduled on weekends, we encourage our Navajo people to receive the vaccine when it is available. We encourage our people to contact your health care provider within your service unit for more information about vaccine schedules,” Nez said.

Nez says over over 40,000 doses of the vaccines administered so far and there have been no reports of adverse effects on the Navajo Nation.

“I’ve received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine in an effort to show our people that the vaccine is safe and effective. We also ask our people to remain patient as we continue to advocate for more vaccines. Our health care workers are doing the very best that they can with the limited number of vaccines that we have received. Their work and efforts do not go unnoticed. I thank them and all of our frontline warriors for everything they are doing to keep all of us safe and healthy. In return, all of us can do our part to help our health care workers by staying home as much as possible, wear a mask, avoid in-person gatherings, practice social gatherings, and wash your hands often.” Nez continued.

The following Covid-19 vaccination events are scheduled for the upcoming weekend:

Gallup Indian Medical Center – UNM Gallup Campus

- Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (MST)

- For individuals 65 years and older and reside in the Gallup Service Unit or receive a majority of their healthcare at Gallup Indian Medical Center, bring identification

- 800 doses will be available on a first come, first serve basis

- Please call (505) 722-1117 for more information or if you have questions

Tséhootsooí Medical Center – Fort Defiance, Arizona

- Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. (MST)

- For individuals 55 years and older with a medical record established at Tséhootsooí Medical Center and live within the Fort Defiance Service Unit, ID is required

- 1,000 doses will be available on a first come, first serve basis

- Please call (928) 729-3435 for more information or if you have questions

More weekend vaccine events will be announced at more health care facility sites at a later time. If you plan to get vaccinated, long waiting times are anticipated. Please bring snacks, water, and other necessary items. All vaccinations are voluntary.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

