Navajo Nation is Under a 57-Hour Curfew This Memorial Day Weekend as COVID-19 Death Toll Climbs to 149
Published May 22, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — While many parts of the country are beginning to reopen to business, the Navajo Nation will be on a 57-hour curfew this Memorial Day weekend with businesses closed.With the Navajo Nation having the highest per capita COVID-19 cases, more than any of the 50 states, the leadership find it necessary to keep the hard measures in place on the country’s largest Indian reservation.
The Navajo Department of Health in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation. The total number of deaths has reached 149 as of Friday. Preliminary reports from a few health care facilities indicate that approximately 1,235 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with more reports still pending. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 4,529.
The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown is set to take effect at 8:00 p.m. on Friday through Monday, which includes the closure of all businesses to deter traveling and to keep people home and safe from the COVID-19 virus.
“The Navajo Nation is testing our citizens at a very high rate per capita, more so than any state in the country. Over 14-percent of the people living on the Navajo Nation have been tested and that’s why we have a high number of positive cases. We’re doing our best to flatten the curve, so let’s think of the health and safety of others and stay home this weekend. Stay home, stay safe, save lives,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said on Friday evening.
The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown requires all residents to remain at home except essential workers, first responders, and health care workers. Essential businesses, including stores, gas stations, restaurants, drive-thru food establishments, hay vendors, and other vendors, shall cease all operations during the lockdown.
To Donate to the Navajo Nation
The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.
For More Information
