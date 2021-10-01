Navajo Nation Covid-19 UPDATE: With 74 New Cases on Friday Total Cases Surpass 34,000

Details By Native News Online Staff October 01, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation reported 74 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, which brings the total of cases of 34,071 since the first Covid-19 case was reported on the nation’s largest Indian reservation on March 17, 2020.

The total number of deaths remains 1,447. The report indicates that 32,203 individuals have recovered from Covid-19. 339,252 Covid-19 tests have been administered.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez urged Navajo citizens to exercise caution when they are out in the public.

“It is the start of a new month and many of our elders are receiving Social Security and other benefits. We strongly urge all of our people to be very cautious in public, wear a mask or two, and do your best to practice social distancing. We are still in the midst of a pandemic and Covid-19 continues to be a threat to everyone, especially in cities and regions off of the Navajo Nation. The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation. Please be cautious and get fully vaccinated if you haven’t already," Nez said.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines. If you would like to receive one of the Covid-19 vaccines, please contact your health care provider and schedule an appointment.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter