Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: Cases Reach 9,900

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported nine new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths is now 523 as of Sunday. Reports indicate that 7,148 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 97,110 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 9,900.
· Chinle Service Unit: 2,340
· Crownpoint Service Unit: 814
· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 938
· Gallup Service Unit: 1,579
· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,313
· Shiprock Service Unit: 1,503
· Tuba City Service Unit: 941
· Winslow Service Unit: 466
* Six residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place
them accurately in a Service Unit.
"We are optimistic that the Navajo Nation will not see another spike in new COVID-19 cases after this holiday weekend. We have done a lot of public outreach to educate our people about the importance of wearing masks, staying home, washing hands, social distancing, and avoiding large crowds. Hopefully, we don’t have too many people traveling this weekend and putting themselves at risk. Please make smart decisions for you and your family members and please think of others. Stay home, stay safe, and save lives,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
On Sunday, the state of Utah reported 388 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 250 new cases, and New Mexico reported 66.
Support Independent Indigenous Journalism
Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.
Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.